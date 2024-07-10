Why no paternity leave: High Court

The High Court yesterday issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why they should not be directed to formulate a paternity leave policy for employees at all institutions. The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the rule following a writ petition.

On July 3, Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan submitted the petition, in which her six-month-old child's name has been included as a petitioner too, saying that the absence of paternity leave made it difficult for new fathers to take care of their wives and newborns.

There are provisions for paternity leaves in more than 78 countries including India, Bhutan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, according to an International Labour Organization (ILO) report, she said in the petition.