Why is Labour Party not registered?

HC asks EC

The High Court issued a rule yesterday, asking the Election Commission to explain within four weeks why it should not be directed to register Bangladesh Labour Party as a political party.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Bangladesh Labour Party's Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran, challenging the EC's decision to reject the party's application to be given registration as a political party.

Petitioner's lawyer Zohura Khatoon said Bangladesh Labour Party has properly fulfilled the provisions of the Representation of the People Order, but the EC illegally rejected the application.

Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman represented the state during the hearing of the petition.