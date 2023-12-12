Why is Gono Odhikar Parishad not registered?

HC asks EC

The High Court yesterday issued a rule asking the Election Commission to explain in four weeks why it should not be directed to register Gono Odhikar Parishad led by Reza Kibria as a political party.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu issued the rule following a petition filed by Gono Odhikar Parishad's Convener Reza Kibria, challenging the EC decision to reject the party's application to be given registration as a political party.

Petitioner's lawyer Aklas Uddin Bhuiyan said Gono Odhikar Parishad led by Kibria has properly fulfilled the provisions of the Representation of the People Order, but the EC on July 26 illegally rejected the application.