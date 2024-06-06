Why e-signatures shouldn't be ensured at offices: HC

The High Court today issued a rule asking why the government should not be directed to ensure the use of electronic signatures (e-signature) at all offices across the country to prevent frauds over online transactions and cybercrimes.

In the rule, the court asked the government to explain why it should not be directed to ensure e-signature or digital signature under the relevant provisions of the ICT act and other allied laws for the digital platform users over online transactions.

The online transactions include e-procurement, e-commerce, electronic document signing, tax return submission, social media usages and internet banking etc.

At the same time, the court ordered the authorities to submit a report on the progress for implementing the provisions of the laws by August 12.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the rule and order following a writ petition filed by rights organisation Law and Life Foundation seeking necessary directives.