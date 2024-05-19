Why do journos need to enter BB?: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday questioned journalists' need to enter Bangladesh Bank while all the necessary information is available on their website.

"Which country allows such free entry to their central bank? Is anyone allowed unrestricted entry to India's Federal Bank? The information is available on their website. Why do you need unrestricted entry?" asked Quader during a press conference held at AL's party office in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Asked whether the government is concerned about the drop in foreign exchange reserves from US $48 billion to US$ 13 billion, Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling party, inquired, "Who told you it's US$ 13 billion? According to which news report? We have our records."

When journalists pointed at the Bangladesh Bank governor's remarks on the availability of US$ 13 billion for use, Quader retorted, "Then ask the governor why it has come to this point. We are not aware of this. As far as we know, the available amount fluctuates between US$ 19 and US$ 20 billion."

Underscoring the current government's initiatives for economic development, Quader said, "How many billion dollars did we have after independence? Did we have any? How many billion dollars did BNP leave us with? A little over three billion… Now we have 19-20 billion. Is that too little?"

"Our export earnings are increasing while remittances are rising. The reserves will grow with these raises," he mentioned.