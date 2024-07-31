Asks mother of Ziaul, 20, who sustained bullet wound

"If my son had committed any crime, they (police) could have arrested him, but why did they shoot my boy?" said Khorsheda Begum while sitting beside her son Ziaul Hoque, 20, on his bed at the orthopedic ward of Chattogram Medical College Hospital yesterday.

Ziaul had sustained a bullet wound in his right leg while going to his brother's house in the port city's Bahaddarhat area during a clash involving law enforcers, Chhatra League activists, and protesters demanding reform to quota system in government jobs, on July 18.

The youth from Chakaria of Cox's Bazar, who works in a factory in the port city besides studying at Chittagong College, is now groaning with pain in his leg and in risk of becoming crippled for the rest of his life.

"The physicians removed the bullet surgically on Saturday, and told me that the condition of my son's leg isn't good. I am worried about his future," she added.

In the same ward, Yeash Sharif, 17, a college student, was also seen being treated. He was shot in his leg by unidentified people during a clash in Bahaddarhat area on July 18.

Just around a month back, Yeash's mother Ruby Akter passed away after suffering from several ailments. His father, Aziz Khan, who has been attending his son at the hospital, was found sleeping on the hospital floor.

"I did not approve of him joining the protest, but he did so nonetheless. My sons are the lone reason why I live," Aziz said later.

A total of six people died and five others are being treated at CMCH after being wounded in clashes at different areas in port city since July 16, said Alauddin Talukder, sub-inspector of Chattogram district police attached to the hospital.

"We are providing all facilities to those injured in the clashes as per instruction of the health directorate," said Brigadier General Taslim Uddin, director of CMCH.