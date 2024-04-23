Why Ashfaqul should not be granted bail

HC questions; his wife gets ad-interim bail in Preeti Urang death case

The High Court yesterday issued a rule asking the state to explain in eight weeks why Syed Ashfaqul Haque, former executive editor of The Daily Star, and his wife Tania Khondoker should not be granted bail in a case.

The case was filed after the death of Preeti Urang, a teenage domestic worker who fell from their flat in the capital's Mohammadpur in February.

Yesterday, the HC granted ad-interim bail to Tania in the case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Fahmida Quader issued the rule and order after holding hearing on a bail petition filed by the couple, who has been in jail since February 6.

Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the petitioners while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin opposed it.

The full text of the HC order is yet to be released.

Earlier, the couple was denied bail three times by the lower courts concerned.

Preeti, 15, from Moulvibazar, died after falling through an opening on Ashfaqul's eighth-floor flat around 8:00am on February 6.

Police took Ashfaqul and Tania into custody within hours of the incident.