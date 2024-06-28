Why are they fleeing abroad?

AL MP Qamrul Islam on Benazir, Matiur

Awami League MP Qamrul Islam yesterday raised concerns in parliament about Benazir Ahmed, Matiur Rahman, and others evading the law by fleeing abroad.

"Why are those accused afraid of facing the law? Why do they flee abroad? "he asked.

He argued that these individuals' fear of the law implies their guilt.

"We who do politics are ashamed to see the pictures of all these corrupt people, bank robbers," he added.

Why are those accused afraid of facing the law? These individuals' fear of the law implies their guilt.

Ruling party MP Aroma Dutta said some opportunistic individuals are tarnishing the country's image and they should be given exemplary punishment.

Independent MP Mohammad Huchamuddin Chowdhury from Sylhet echoed the call for justice against those involved in corruption.

Another Independent MP Akhtaruzzaman said inflation should be reduced.

"The finance minister has unveiled a plan for this. But it is the same model which failed in the United States five years ago," he claimed.