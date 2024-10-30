Why 38th BCS results should not be reevaluated without quota: HC asks

The High Court yesterday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the results of the 38th BCS exams shouldn't be republished after a merit-based re-evaluation of candidates, disregarding the quota system.

The HC bench of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja issued the rule following a writ petition filed by 120 aggrieved candidates of the 38th BCS exams who allegedly suffered discrimination due to the quota system.

In the petition, they prayed to the HC to order the authorities to re-evaluate the cadre and non-cadre final results of the 38th BCS exams.

The petitioners' lawyer, Salahuddin Dolon, told The Daily Star that the recruitment circulars for the 38th and 40th BCS exams were issued on June 20, 2017 and September 11, 2018.

On October 4, 2018, the government abolished the quota system for entry into Class I and II government jobs due to the quota reform movement.

The final results of the 38th BCS and 40th BCS were released after the notification was issued for the cancellation of the quota system.

While the circulars for the 38th and 40th BCS were released prior to the quota system's abolition, the 40th BCS adopted a merit-based recruitment process, and the 38th BCS continued to use the quota system, preventing many talented individuals from securing positions.