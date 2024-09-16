Wholesale filing of cases against journos must stop

Says Law Reporters Forum

Law Reporters Forum (LRF), a platform of journalists covering law, justice, and human rights issues, yesterday said wholesale filing of cases against journalists is an obstacle to freedom of expression and establishing the rule of law.

In a statement, the organisation strongly condemned and protested the filing of cases against journalists, including its members Sheikh Muhammad Jamal Hossain and Abu Saleh Rony, without specific charges.

LRF's acting President Hasan Jabed and its General Secretary Moneruzzaman Mission said in the statement that murder cases are not desirable without specific allegations against journalists.

LRF considers that filing such cases is against independent journalism, they said.

LRF leaders urged authorities concerned to verify the allegations before filing a case against journalists and to exempt them from the cases if their involvement is not found.