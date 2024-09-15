Wholesale filing of cases against journalists hinders freedom of expression: Law Reporters Forum

The Law Reporters Forum (LRF), a platform for journalists covering law, justice, and human rights, today condemned the growing trend of filing baseless cases against journalists, calling it a serious threat to the rule of law and freedom of expression.

In a statement, LRF Acting President Hasan Jabed and General Secretary Moneruzzaman Mission protested the recent cases filed against journalists without specific charges.

They emphasised that filing murder cases without clear allegations is unacceptable and undermines independent journalism.

The LRF urged authorities to thoroughly verify accusations before filing cases against journalists and to dismiss any charges if no involvement is found.

The organisation stated that these actions are detrimental to both the legal process and press freedom.