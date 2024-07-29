Questions Nahid’s mother

Momtaz Nahar, mother of Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of quota reform protests, yesterday questioned the move by authorities of picking up the organisers one by one on the grounds of "providing security".

"Who can provide more security than the family?" she said replying to a query of a journalist at Minto Road when Nahid's family went to the DB office to see him. However, they were not allowed to meet him, she said.

A day before, detectives picked up three organisers, including Nahid, from a city hospital and yesterday DB took more two organisers into their custody "to ensure their security".

"We came [here] to meet my son. But we were not allowed. DB did not allow us to enter the office. Not only us, even Nahid's teachers were not allowed to meet him. I want to see my son. He must be returned to me safely," Nahid's mother said.

"I have not been able to contact Nahid since he was picked up. He was picked up for a second time... This time from a hospital. Nahid's physical condition is not good. I want the release of all [quota protest coordinators], who have been detained, including my child," Momtaz said.