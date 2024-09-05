White paper committee on economy seeks public opinion

The white paper committee on the economy has sought public opinion via email, Feedback, LinkedIn and directly in writing.

According to a press release, the White Paper Committee invited views and suggestions from all on a number of issues.

The issues are - the accuracy and reliability of government statistics; Current challenges in macroeconomics; Review of GDP growth; Inflation trends and their impacts; poverty, inequality and vulnerability; internal resource extraction; Assessment of priorities in allocation of government expenditure; foreign exchange balance and credit capacity, evaluation of mega-projects, actual condition of the banking sector; Energy and power sector situation; Business environment and private investment; Illegal money and money laundering; labor market dynamics and youth employment; Foreign labor markets and migrant workers' rights.

Suggestions can be sent via e-mail to: [email protected]. Apart from this, the activities of this committee can be known through Facebook and LinkedIn pages through Facebook: www.facebook.com/whitepaperbd2024; LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/whitepaperbd2024.

Also, a suggestion box will be kept in the office of the committee (Block 4, Ground Floor) in the Ministry of Planning. Advice and documents can be submitted in writing there.

Given the approval of the chief advisor of the interim government, this committee was formed on August 29, headed by Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, a prominent economist, convenor of Citizen Platform Bangladesh for SDG implementation and Honorary Fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

A white paper will be prepared on the existing economic condition of the country. Later, 11 renowned experts of the country were included as members in this committee.

Already the committee members have started their activities. Two meetings were held on August 29 and September 3 at the office of the White Paper Committee at the Planning Commission.

What the committee will work on, and how they will discuss with stakeholders through data analysis - is decided at the last meeting.

The committee feels that it will be possible to publish a complete white paper with the cooperation of all.

The white paper committee will hand over the report with recommendations to the chief adviser to the interim government within 90 days.

The White Paper will highlight six areas. Notable among these is government financial management. In addition, there will be internal resources, public expenditure (public investment, ADP, subsidies and loans), deficit budget financing issues. Apart from this, inflation and food management will include production, government purchases and food distribution and external balance will include exports, imports, repatriation earnings, foreign direct investment (FDI), foreign exchange reserves, foreign financing effects and debt.

The white paper will review the macroeconomic situation as well as the fiscal situation as well as education, health, energy, banking, tax collection, money laundering, mega projects, poverty and inequality. If a sector report is prepared earlier within the period of three months, it will be published as an interim report.