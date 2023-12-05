Whip Shamsul’s wife gets wealthier

The movable assets of AL lawmaker from Chattogram-12 (Patiya) constituency and parliament whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury increased one-fold while his wife's increased four times in the last five years, as per affidavit submitted to EC.

His wife's property jumped to Tk 3.50 crore in 2023 from Tk 64 lakh in 2018. The lawmaker's wife now has Tk 2.33 crore in fixed deposit, Tk 50 lakh in Sanchayapatra and Tk 12 lakh shares in two private companies. But in 2018 she had neither of those.

Kamrun Nahar Chowdhury possesses cash amounting to Tk 28,26,986, bank deposits of Tk 10,58,082, DPS of Tk 3,40,000, gold valued at Tk 1,50,000, electronic equipment worth Tk 1,00,000, and furniture valued at Tk 60,000, as per wealth statements.

The whip stated in the affidavit that his primary income source is honorarium, amounting to Tk 23,69,118. Additionally, he earns Tk 6,50,000 from business, Tk 13,69,584 from house-shop rent, Tk 7,96,108 from bank interest, and Tk 11,04,000 from job salary.

Although Shamsul's annual income has decreased by over Tk 20 lakh in the past five years, his movable property jumped to around Tk 5.53 crore in 2023 from Tk 2.94 crore in 2018.

The lawmaker now has Tk 2.35 crore in fixed deposit, but in 2018, he had no FDR.

The whip owns a four-storied commercial building worth Tk 2,80,000 as per the affidavit.