Stories you missed during the internet outage

On Thursday night, the entire country was plunged into digital darkness as broadband internet across the country became unavailable, less than 24 hours after mobile data was shut off amid worsening violence centring the quota protests across the country.

The latest news on the situation is that the quota protesters have extended their ultimatum by another 48 hours, by which time the government will have to meet their demands in reaction to the government's circular, issued today, making the quota reforms official.

The circular follows a Supreme Court decision to keep seven percent government jobs reserved for quotas and open the rest to competition.

The internet outage took place in the midst of sweeping protests over the issue of quota reform, with the following day ending with 66 dead, the deadliest day of the protests so far. The students' movement for reform to the quota system in government jobs had turned violent after protesters were attacked in Dhaka University on Monday, July 15. The following day, Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur was shot and killed in front of his campus. Five others died that day. Protests raged on throughout Wednesday, when students in public universities were ordered to vacate residential halls, and educational institutions were ordered closed all over the country.

Conflict escalated throughout the day on Thursday, with protesters on one side, and police, BGB, and ruling party activists on the other, as horrific images and accounts of violence taking place across the country were being shared across social media. This is the situation in which internet connections went cold on Thursday night.

To get readers caught up with the major events that took place in the country since Thursday, here are some headlines from The Daily Star's print editions from Friday, July 19 to Tuesday, July 23.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

At least 29 dead in daylong mayhem (on Thursday)

Out of these 29, 11 were students from Dhaka, Chattogram, Savar, Madaripur, Narsingdi, and Sylhet. Many victims were yet to be identified, so the number was expected to rise. A journalist was killed too, and over 3,000 were wounded in clashes between quota protesters and law enforcers, who were joined by ruling party activists. Among those killed, 23 were from Dhaka -- 10 killed in Jatrabari, Shanir Akhra, and Azimpur, nine in Uttara and nearby areas, two in Badda, and one each in Dhanmondi and Savar.

In the afternoon, after many were already killed and injured, the government invited the protesting students to talk, but they rejected the call.

The total death toll from the protests climbed to 36.

Rab vehicles leave in the face of fierce protests by students in the capital's Uttara, where clashes left at least nine people dead. Photo: Collected

Farhan Faiyaaz: A life we will remember forever

A student of Dhaka Residential Model College, 17-year-old Farhan Faiyaaz died during clashes between protesters and ruling party activists in Dhanmondi on Thursday.

Govt for 80 pc jobs on merit; judicial inquiry committee formed to investigate killings

Obaidul Quader said in a press conference that the government will appeal to the court to keep 80 percent government jobs based on merit during a hearing before the Supreme Court. Justice M Enayetur Rahim, following an appeal of the attorney general, fixed Sunday for a hearing on the case.

The Cabinet Division issued a circular forming a one-member inquiry committee led by High Court Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman to investigate the killings and other incidents.

Deadly clashes between quota protesters and law enforcers/ruling party activists took place across the capital and beyond. Star photo

30 establishments torched in two days

Arson attacks were carried out across the country. Among them was the fire set to the BTV main building. The office of the Department of Disaster Management was set ablaze around 3:30pm, damaging the cables of some data centres housed in an adjacent building.

The Setu Bhaban was set on fire in the evening, along with Dhaka Elevated Expressway toll plazas at Banani and Mohakhali, and the Mayor Hanif Flyover toll plaza in Jatrabari.

Deadly clashes between quota protesters and law enforcers/ruling party activists took place across the capital and beyond. Star photo

'Even doctors, nurses couldn't hold back tears'

Over 1,000 students sought treatment at Uttara Adhunik Hospital, among whom many were in critical condition. The floors were filled with bloodstains, and the hospital did not have enough beds for all the patients. A nurse said, "Even the doctors and nurses are in tears."

SATURDAY, JULY 20

At least 66 more lives lost

55 of those confirmed dead were from Dhaka, and The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals where critically injured patients were taken, meaning the death toll may have risen. Many non-students joined the protest on Friday. The most violent clashes took place in Rampura, Badda, Malibagh, Jatrabari, Mohakhali, Mouchak, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Uttara, Pragati Sarani, Kazipara, and Mirpur. Live rounds were fired, and Rab helicopters charged sound grenades and tear shells from the air.

Fierce clashes were also reported from Narayanganj, Sylhet, Bogura, Brahmanbaria, Tangail, Barishal and Chattogram.

The overall death toll rose to 101.

A policeman in action in the capital's Bijoy Nagar area. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Govt imposes nationwide curfew

Armed forces were deployed to help civil administration. "Shoot-at-sight" order was issued. The move came after PM Sheikh Hasina held meetings with Awami League leaders, ministers, and leaders of the AL-led 14 party alliance.

Some agitators dare the border guards to come at them. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

'Will consider if nine demands met'

The agitating students made a nine-point demand and said they would consider siting with the government after those were met.

The demands were: the PM's public apology for student deaths; resignation of the home, and road transport and bridges ministers for illegally using law enforcers; firing key police officers in areas where students were killed; resignation of VCs and proctors of Dhaka, Jahangirnagar, and Rajshahi universities; filing murder cases against and arresting policemen and "goons" of Chhatra League and Jubo League who shot at students; compensation for the families of the dead; banning student politics in universities and making student unions effective in university halls; opening all educational institutions and halls; assurance for protesters that they won't be harassed.

BGB men engage with protesters during a fierce clash in the capital's Purana Paltan area yesterday. Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Horror engulfs Badda, Rampura as bullets fly

Quota protesters in the area clashed with BGB and police from morning to dusk. After Friday prayers, things took a turn for the worse when BGB opened fire on protesters marching towards Rampura bridge. Protesters lit fires on the roads and attacked law enforcers by hurling brick chips. BGB personnel shot live rounds at the protesters, as confirmed by doctors at three nearby hospitals. The Daily Star correspondents saw BGB personnel shoot at demonstrators in front of Better Life Hospital. Near Boubazar, some protesters were heard saying "Naraye Takbir, Allahu Akbar". Some protesters spread lies like saying BGB personnel were heard speaking Hindi. Numerous dead bodies were taken to nearby hospitals, including those of students, a child, and an 18-year-old hotel staffer.

Prisoners escape after Narsingdi jail comes under attack

A large number of prisoners escaped Narsingdi jail after it was attacked by several hundred people around 5:00pm on Friday, and its main building set on fire. The attackers, who came with sticks and iron rods, broke into the armoury and stole firearms as well.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

At least 21 dead on first day of curfew

Amid the curfew on Saturday, thousands of student and non-student protesters brought out processions and blocked streets in Dhaka and elsewhere. Most of those killed were hit by bullets. Of the victims, nine were killed in the capital and four each in Savar, Narayanganj, and Mymensingh. Two policemen were brought dead to DMCH after they were beaten to death during clashes on Friday. Others succumbed to injuries suffered on previous days.

The death toll rose to 127.

A convoy of military vehicles in the capital's Jatrabari area around noon yesterday. Armed forces were deployed across the country after a curfew was imposed Friday midnight. Star photo

Key organiser of quota demo 'picked up'

Witnesses say that Nahid Islam, a key organiser of the anti-discrimination student movement, was picked up by plainclothes persons from a house in Sabujbagh early on Saturday. Contacted, Detective Branch of police and Rab both denied these allegations.

Two varying sets of demands from quota protesters

Three coordinators of the quota protest platform, Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, and Hasib Al Islam, met with three ministers and placed an eight-point demand at a meeting late on Friday. However, Abdul Kader, another coordinator, had placed a nine-point demand on Friday evening.

Umama Fatima, a key organiser of the movement, said in a text message to various media outlets that the three coordinator's meeting with ministers was a personal decision of a few individuals. This text contained names of 24 coordinators and 42 assistant coordinators. The Daily Star was able to reach four coordinators who confirmed the authenticity of the text.

The capital’s Science Lab area, which was one of the flashpoints of Friday’s violence, wore a deserted look amid the curfew. Star photo

BNP leader Amir Khasru arrested

The DB arrested BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday. Senior-Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and another standing committee member, Nazrul Islam Khan, who were arrested earlier, were put on one-day remands. Nurul Haque Nur, convener of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, was allegedly picked up from his Uttara residence.

Mirpur-10, Kazipara metro stations: Mindless destruction leaves them in ruins

Authorities said that the destruction was such that it would take a year to repair and replace the equipment and structures. The attacks were carried out on Friday evening.

Vendor dies amid violence in Banasree: Family struggles to bury loved one

Jashim Uddin, a 32-year-old street vendor who sold chanachur, died when BGB and police opened fire at protesters in Banasree around 5:00pm on Friday. His uncle placed his body on a khatia in front of Sipahibag Bazar area of Khilgaon, and asked for donations from passersby to send the body to his village for funeral.

MONDAY, JULY 22

At least 7 killed on second day of curfew

Dozens more were wounded as well. Six others injured on previous days died on Sunday. Most of the victims were hit by bullets. Five deaths were reported from Dhaka, the other two were from Narayanganj and Narshingdi. In the capital, clashes took place in Sign Board, Chittagong Road, Shanarpar, Dhania, and Bashundhara residential areas.

The death toll rose to 140.

Army soldiers stand guard in front of the main entrance to the High Court. Security was beefed up in and around the court as the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court during curfew hours held a hearing on a case regarding quotas in government jobs. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

SC verdict: 93 percent on merit, 7 percent on quota

Scrapping the High Court judgment that reinstated quotas in government jobs, the Supreme Court on Sunday ordered major reforms to the quota system at government, semi-government, and autonomous bodies. Of the 7 percent quota, 5 percent was fixed for children of freedom fighters and Biranganas, one percent for ethnic minorities, and another one percent for persons with disability and of the third gender.

Picked up early Saturday, Nahid returns battered

After being picked up on Saturday, Nahid Islam, a key quota reform movement coordinator, alleged that he was "tortured physically" until he was unconscious. He said he gained consciousness around dawn on Sunday, when he found himself under a bridge in the Purbachal area. He was able to go to a hospital around 12:00pm.

150 arrested over recent violence

Arrested in connection with recent violence, these individuals included leaders of the BNP and Jamaat. BNP leaders Abdus Salam, Amanullah Aman, Nasir Uddin, Sultan Salahuddin Tuki, and Kazi Sayedul Alam Babul were among them, as was Jamaat General Secretary Mia Golam Parower.

A father wails as he carries his bullet-hit son to a hospital in the capital's Matuail. Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

'Why did they target his eyes?'

Sources in DMCH said at least 118 persons came to the hospital with eye injuries, mostly from pellet wounds in the last four days. Among them was 18-year-old Md Imran, who was injured when he joined the quota reform protest in Uttara where law enforcers fired shotgun pellets, lobbed teargas shells and sound grenades. He was fighting for his life at DMCH after he lost his vision in one eye.

Internet shutdown: Small entrepreneurs in big trouble

Small business owners who operated businesses through Facebook and other internet mediums reported incurring losses during the internet shutdown.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

6 more hurt in previous days' clashes die

Four of those who lost their lives died in DMCH, either from bullet or shotgun pellet injuries. Two dead bodies were also recovered by police from National Institute of Neuroscience and Hospital; they were injured in clashes that broke out in Uttara and Gazipur in previous days' clashes.

The death toll rose to 146, however it may rise further as The Daily Star was unable to contact some hospitals where critically injured patients were admitted.

The burnt wreckage of 30 garbage trucks and other vehicles parked at the DNCC zone-4 office in the capital's Mirpur-10. The vehicles and the office were torched on July 18 and since then, garbage has been piling up on many city streets. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

3 bodies found at shopping centre

Three charred bodies were recovered from the second floor of Haji Ibrahim Shopping Centre in Shimrail area of Narayanganj on Monday. Agitators torched the building on Saturday during clashes, gutting it. The victims were construction workers.

Won't spare BNP-Jamaat this time: PM

PM Sheikh Hasina warned that the government will not spare the "BNP-Jamaat clique" this time so easily like in the past.

She branded Islami Chhatra Shibir as a militant organisation, accusing it of being involved in the destruction in a planned manner.

DON'T TAKE BABA AWAY! ... Little Tayeba runs after the prison van that is carrying her father to jail, while her mother, Mona, tries to stop her. Mizan, a CNG driver, was arrested from their home in the capital's Jatrabari in a violence case on Sunday night. He was produced before the CMM court, which sent him to jail yesterday afternoon. Photo: Palash Khan/Star

More than 1,400 arrested in three days

According to police and court sources, law enforcers have arrested 1,427 people across the country so far. Of them, 692 were held in the capital alone, and the rest were nabbed from 16 districts -- Chattogram, Dhaka district, Sylhet, Patuakhali, Narayanganj, Kushtia, Barishal, Tangail, Khulna, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Pirojpur, Pabna, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, and Netrokona.

IT, BPO firms staring at a bleak future

Promising export-oriented IT firms and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, which fetch nearly $1 billion a year, feared getting dropped by their foreign clients after the abrupt disruption to internet services on Thursday.