Where hope walks on four legs

Furry Friends Foundation opens country’s first canine cancer treatment centre

In the quiet, green stretches of Savar's Birulia, a revolution in animal care is taking root, as the first-ever Canine Cancer Treatment and Rehabilitation Center was officially inaugurated on Saturday -- a historic step in the country's animal welfare sector.

The centre, established by Furry Friends Foundation, is the first dedicated facility in Bangladesh focused solely on diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating dogs suffering from cancer, and that too, free of cost!

Until now, most dogs battling the disease, whether pets or strays, received treatment either at home, on the streets, or in makeshift shelters with limited resources and little to no specialist support.

Founded and led by animal welfare advocate Tasneem Sinha, Furry Friends Foundation has long been engaged in sterilisation drives, emergency rescues, and community education. The new facility adds a much-needed specialist wing to the foundation's expanding efforts.

"In Bangladesh, canine cancer has long been an invisible crisis," said Sinha, also chairperson of the foundation.

The inauguration was attended by veterinarians, animal welfare advocates, local officials, and members of the public. Attendees were given a tour of the newly built facility and introduced to the centre's first patients -- rescued dogs who have already begun receiving treatment.

The centre offers advanced diagnostics, chemotherapy, pain management, and post-treatment care -- services that have never before been accessible in such a specialised setting for dogs in Bangladesh. It also aims to become a space for learning, where veterinary students and professionals can receive hands-on training in canine oncology.

"This centre is the beginning of something we've needed for far too long," said Shakil Ahmed Siddique, general secretary of Furry Friends Foundation.