Where did the vessel go?

A recent photo shows the oil tanker at the shipyard. The vessel, however, has been “missing” since May 18. Photo: Collected

An old oil tanker has been missing from a shipyard in Gazaria of Munshiganj for 24 days.

The vessel, T Teknaf, went "missing" on May 18 after it was brought to the shipyard of Three-Angle Marine Limited for repairs around a year back.

The shipyard authority and the vessel's owner filed counter complaints with Gazaria Police Station in this connection on May 29 and May 30 respectively, accusing each other.

"The owner has not been paying the bill of Tk 30 lakh issued for the vessel's repairs for around a year. We have no reason to take the ship away. On May 18 night, the vessel's owner took it away, and later filed a complaint to defame us. So, we have filed a Tk 100 crore defamation case against the vessel's owner," claimed Mozammel Haque, general manager (operations) of Three-Angle Marine Limited.

Contacted, the vessel's owner Mottaqim Salam, also deputy managing director of Bengal Electric Ltd, said, "The shipyard authority billed us Tk 11.36 lakh for the repair. When we went to pay the bill, we found that the ship was not in the shipyard. So, we lodged a complaint with the police. We have information with video footage that the shipyard authority dismantled the vessel between May 1 and May 18 and sold the parts across the country."

"Both parties filed separate complaints in this connection. We are continuing our investigation," said Md Rajib Khan, officer-in-charge of Gazaria Police Station.