When learning becomes life-threatening

169 out of 798 govt primary school buildings risky in Barguna

At least 169 out of 798 government primary schools in Barguna district are in a dilapidated condition.

According to the district's primary education office, 41 out of 227 buildings in Sadar upazila, 31 out of 152 in Amtali, 24 out 129 in Betagi, 19 out of 62 in Bamana, 33 out of 149 in Patharghata, and 21 out of 79 in Taltali have become risky.

With cracked pillars, plasters falling off ceilings and water leaks being common in these schools, classes are carried out amid risks, said school teachers, students and other staffers.

Visiting several of these schools recently, this correspondent found most buildings were constructed with the Local Government Engineering Department funds between 1994 and 2002. Most school roofs were seen in dilapidated conditions with almost all windows and doors being broken.

Students of the govt primary school adjacent to Gaurichanna High School in the district Sadar have been studying at an abandoned building, declared risky about two years ago.

"We are in constant fear, attending classes in this risky building," said Nusrat, a fifth grader at the school.

Assistant teacher Mainul Hossain said, "We have no alternative building. We wrote to the authorities several times but to no avail."

Students of the upazila's North Patakata Govt Primary School are in greater peril as their school, located next to a dyke, will be devoured by Bishkhali river any minute, said the school's headteacher Runa Laila.

The old school building was lost to erosion last year. Since then, classes are being held at a tin-shed makeshift structure, she mentioned.

Croke Govt Primary School was declared abandoned three years ago. Its two-storey building was auctioned off and demolished, and a temporary tin-shed room was constructed for the students.

However, the promised new buildings are yet to be built, said the school's head teacher Abdul Alim.

"We have sent a budget proposal for the new school building and are waiting for approval," said Saiful Islam, LGED engineer in Barguna Sadar.

Contacted, Golam Sarwar Tuku, member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and lawmaker of Barguna-1, said the schools will gradually be brought under the cyclone shelter.

"Once the Directorate of Relief and Disaster and LGED finish constructing the shelters, the problem will be solved," he added.