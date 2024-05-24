When conservation and livelihood collide

To save Halda’s dwindling fish population, a ban on fishing was imposed. Conservation was crucial. However, the fishers, whose survival depended on the river, were not provided with any alternative livelihood options or compensation. Photo: Star

Shimul Jaladas, 35, used to be like many others in Madarikul Jelepara village -- a fisherman. For generations, his family had cast their nets in the Halda, Bangladesh's prime breeding ground for carp. But in 2020, a government decree shattered their way of life.

The Halda was declared "Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage" and a complete fishing ban was imposed to protect dwindling carp populations and endangered Gangetic dolphins.

Shimul's sorrows echo the plight of over 2,000 fishers whose income vanished overnight. "The ban took away our livelihood. We're struggling to meet basic needs now," Shimul said.

The ban itself was not unjustified. A 2015-2016 study documented a drastic decline in the number of fish species in the Halda, from 72 to just 26. Conservation was crucial. However, the fishers were not provided with any alternative livelihood options or compensation.

For four long years, the fishers were left to fend for themselves. Some collect hilsa eggs seasonally, a few find work as day labourers, some pull rickshaws, but most of them just feel forgotten, left behind.

Only now, after four years, is a project being taken to help them, with the details of compensation yet to be finalised. Before 2020, the fisheries department imposed a similar fishing ban in a section of the Halda from 2007.

Around 60 families in Madarikul Jelepara solely depended on fishing for their livelihood. Now, they are crippled by debt.

"We don't know how long we can continue by borrowing money," said 65-year-old Ananta Jaladas from Jelepara.

The story of Johur Lal Jaladas, a 75-year-old retired fisherman, is a bit different. He watches helplessly as his family's legacy on the river fades away. "Our children are gradually changing their professions," he said, a hint of resignation in his voice.

Babul Jaladas, a fisherman from Sonaicharan Jelepara, a village adjacent to the Halda river, said he is desperate to return to his profession. He has tried out different jobs after the fishing ban, but has not succeeded much as fishing was the only thing he knew to do best since an early age.

Halda River Protection Committee secretary Mohammed Ali said they too are against a permanent ban on fishing in the Halda. "To save only four species of fish -- rui, katla, mrigel, and kaliboush -- there is no need to ban fishing in the river for the whole year," he said.

But the officials of the fisheries department said mother fish will not exist in the Halda if fishing is not banned. And rightfully so, they have data to back it up.

However, they couldn't provide a satisfactory answer as to why the fishers were not duly compensated in four long years.

"The river is the source of eggs worth about crores. Those fishers who used to fish in the river can earn a huge amount of money by collecting eggs from the river," said Sribash Chandra Chanda, district fisheries officer of the Chattogram.

But, only a few fishers, mostly owners of boats and trawlers, take up the majority of the profit made in the collection of eggs. The rest just works on the boats for meagre wages.

Meanwhile, there is a precedent of providing an alternative livelihood to struggling fishers in the Halda, although, it didn't quite work out for the insignificant nature of the compensation.

The fisheries department in 2010 gave a loan of Tk 10,000 to each of the fishers affected by the 2007 ban. They also provided 60kg of rice yearly to each affected family from 2010 to 2014. But the project was not extended after 2014.

Conservation versus livelihood debate has been around for a long time, but a good solution is still lacking.

According to Dr Manjururl Kibria, a Zoology professor at Chittagong University, giving loans for alternative livelihoods is not practical. He said allowing controlled seasonal fishing could address the crisis.