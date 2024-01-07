Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 02:41 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 02:55 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

When adults go to polls, the youth come out to play

Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 02:41 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 02:55 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

While adults put on a serious face and made their way to their respective polling centres to exercise their democratic rights, the vibrancy of the youth shone through underneath posters and flyers of political aspirants that dominated the streets of Dhaka.

About 100 feet away from the hustle and bustle of a polling centre in Uttar Jatrabari in the Dhaka-5 constituency, a group of youths enjoyed a game of football, perhaps failing to resist the temptation of a kick-about after finding the streets conspicuously empty.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Elsewhere, in the capital's Bijoy Sarani, young girls could be seen with ropes, skipping on the road that is usually teeming with honking vehicles, but is today all but empty.

Photo: Jamil Khan

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
জাতীয় নির্বাচন ২০২৪
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

‘এই থাম’ বাঁশখালীর ওসিকে ধমকালেন ‘হাত কাটার’ হুমকি দেওয়া সেই এমপি মোস্তাফিজ

এর আগে, কয়েকদিন আগে এমপি মোস্তাফিজুর রহমান চৌধুরী ওসি তোফাজ্জলকে ফোন দিয়ে কোনো পুলিশ তার লোকের ওপর হাত দিলে হাত কেটে ফেলার হুমকি দেন।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

জনগণ আওয়ামী লীগকে বর্জন করেছে ভোটের মধ্য দিয়ে প্রমাণ করেছে: মঈন খান

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification