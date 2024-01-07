When adults go to polls, the youth come out to play

While adults put on a serious face and made their way to their respective polling centres to exercise their democratic rights, the vibrancy of the youth shone through underneath posters and flyers of political aspirants that dominated the streets of Dhaka.

About 100 feet away from the hustle and bustle of a polling centre in Uttar Jatrabari in the Dhaka-5 constituency, a group of youths enjoyed a game of football, perhaps failing to resist the temptation of a kick-about after finding the streets conspicuously empty.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Elsewhere, in the capital's Bijoy Sarani, young girls could be seen with ropes, skipping on the road that is usually teeming with honking vehicles, but is today all but empty.