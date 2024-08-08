What’s the point in destroying history?

Asks Sohel Taj

Former state minister for home Tanjim Ahmad Sohel Taj, in a video message, yesterday protested the countrywide destruction, including the attack on the historic Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32.

"I am in pain witnessing the countrywide destruction caused by opportunists. Did students and people taken to the streets for such killings and destruction? What message are we sending to our young generation by damaging these assets and our history? As a concerned citizen, I strongly condemn these," Sohel Taj, also a son of former prime minister Taj Uddin Ahmad, said.

"What benefit did they gain from burning the Dhanmondi-32 house and damaging Bangabandhu's sculptures?" he asked.

"We all want an impartial investigation on those cops who were involved in unjust activities. But why are we putting everyone against us? We need to remember that it is impossible to run a country without law enforcement agencies," he said.

He also made several demands regarding the upcoming interim government.

They include protecting lives and properties from ongoing destruction, holding accountable the Awami League leaders and activists involved in wrongdoings and ensuring the safety of innocent leaders and activists, giving space to dissent, restoring the right to vote, establishing good governance and the rule of law, freeing the judicial system, administration, and police forces from political influence, and ensuring communal harmony and fundamental rights.