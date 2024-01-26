What’s the point of a bridge if we can’t access it

A bridge constructed at a cost of Tk 23 crore in Kala Sikdar Ghat area of Gazipur city comes to no benefit to the residents for lack of approach roads.

People are suffering immensely for two years as they have to use makeshift bamboo structures to get on it.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent saw the bridge was constructed over a canal about 30 feet deep, with the Gazipur deputy commissioner's office, judge court, educational institutions and city corporation office to its south, Bhurulia village to the north, and agricultural lands to the east.

"I go to school every day from Bhurulia village crossing the bridge with much difficulty. Vehicles cannot cross the bridge. What is the point of having it if we can't get its benefit?" said Shaon, a 10th-grader of Shaheen School and College.

"It is a busy area. Many people use this route despite facing difficulty to cross the bridge as it takes only a few minutes to go to the court and the DC office. Sometimes accidents happen and people get injured," said Sohag Miah, a rickshaw-puller.

Echoing him, Jasim Miah, another rickshaw-puller, said, "Four people recently fell down while climbing the wooden platform."

Mojibur Rahman, councillor of Ward-25 of Gazipur City Corporation, blamed the city corporation for their negligence.

Contacted, GCC Executive Engineer SM Shamsur Rahman Mahmud, said the bridge was constructed at a cost of Tk 23 crore under GCC's special allocation for bridge and culvert construction project between 2020-2022.

"I have spoken to the higher-ups of the city corporation and given a notice to the contractor to construct the approach roads," he added.