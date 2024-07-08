What they said about anti-quota protest

Mon Jul 8, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 12:00 AM
We gained an independent state through the Liberation War, only to escape discrimination. The constitution emphasises that. The quota system in employment is unconstitutional. GM Quader, Jatiyo Party Chairman
We must respect the rule of law and since the issue is still pending with the High Court, and a definite verdict will be given by our Supreme Court. Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Education Minister
We are observing the movements closely. I believe the issues will be resolved. The issue for which the students are protesting is not a decision of the government; it is a court ruling. Obaidul Quader, AL General Secretary
