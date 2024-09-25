‘What if we kill you like Abrar?’

RU seniors threaten fresher, force him to seek forgiveness from mother during ragging

In the early hours of Monday, Nazmul Hossain Nabil and Antor Biswas barged into the room of a Rajshahi University fresher Mohammad Rocky at a hostel in Lebubagan area near the campus.

They forced Rocky to engage in an "uncomfortable conversation" which quickly escalated into a "dark game" of fear and intimidation.

The two instructed Rocky to make a phone call -- one that would grip his heart with dread.

"Call your mother. Tell her this will be the last time you'll speak," they demanded.

Rocky, caught off guard, dialed the number with shaking hands. His mind raced, his heart sank.

On the other end, his mother, unaware of the nightmare unfolding miles away, answered.

The seniors told him to seek forgiveness from her, leaving the young student torn between terror and confusion.

The atmosphere turned even darker when the two seniors from the university's marketing department, referenced the brutal death of Abrar Fahad, a BUET student who was beaten to death by fellow students in 2019.

The mention of Abrar's name was not just a reminder of a tragedy -- it was a threat. "Do you know how Abrar Fahad was killed?" one of them asked.

When Rocky hesitantly responded, "Yes, he was beaten to death," they followed up with a bone-chilling question: "What would you do if we killed you the same way?"

Fear wrapped around him like a suffocating shroud. They kept pressing Rocky to accompany them to the hall's guest room. He resisted, only to be met with threats of violence. "If you don't come, we'll call Chhatra Shibir and kill you."

The psychological torment seemed never-ending, and Rocky, overwhelmed and terrified, felt the walls close in around him.

But fear did not silence him. After surviving the night, Rocky mustered the courage to lodge a formal complaint with the university's proctor yesterday. Both Rocky and the accused were summoned to the proctor's office, where professors Rafiqul Islam, Nasir Uddin, and Mashihur Rahman listened to their accounts.

Nabil admitted to being present but denied any involvement in the harassment. Antor, on the other hand, claimed the conversation was meant to be casual, an effort, he said, to "build a good relationship".

Even the reference to Abrar Fahad, according to Antor, was not intended as a threat but an example to show that ragging was no longer rampant on campuses.

Rajshahi University Proctor Mahbubur Rahman said, "As teachers, we cannot support these issues in any way. We will try to ensure maximum punishment."

The complaint now sits with the marketing department's academic committee, awaiting review.