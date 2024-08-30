WFP supports flood response efforts with food assistance

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has launched its response to the severe flooding emergency in Bangladesh, which has affected over 5 million people across the southeastern and northeastern regions, particularly in the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

In collaboration with national NGO partners, WFP delivered immediate relief to communities in hardest-hit districts, said a WFP media release.

The release added that some 60,000 families -- 300,000 people -- are receiving fortified biscuits to address their urgent food needs.

Distributions have already commenced in Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali, and Moulvibazar, and will soon start in Laxmipur and Cox's Bazar districts as well, it stated.

"We have kickstarted our response addressing the immediate food needs of affected communities, in support of government-led relief efforts," said Simone Parchment, WFP Representative in Bangladesh.

"Our focus is on delivering food assistance to families in shelters who have insufficient food stocks and lack the means to cook for themselves," he said.

Amid the flooding, which has been worsening since August 20, extensive damage to infrastructure has also left many communities stranded and without access to essential services.