WFP launches second phase of flood response in Bangladesh

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has launched the second phase of its flood response, providing assistance to communities most affected by the August floods.

More than 2,000 women and their families were among the first to receive Tk 6,000 through bKash, a mobile financial platform, said a WFP press release.

In total, nearly 47,000 families -- around 235,000 people -- across Cumilla, Feni, Moulvibazar, Noakhali, and Laxmipur districts will receive Tk 6,000 each to cover essential needs, including food.

WFP is utilising existing government social protection programmes, such as the Mother and Child Benefit Programme (MCBP) and the Vulnerable Women Benefit Programme (VWBP), to reach vulnerable women in families severely impacted by the floods.

The current target is 1,06,000 families in five districts, with WFP prepared to extend support to an additional 1,20,000 families if further funding becomes available.

Since late August, nearly 6 million people across southeastern and northeastern Bangladesh, particularly in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, were affected by some of the worst floods the country has seen in decades.

WFP has been delivering emergency food aid, including fortified biscuits, to over 1,20,000 families (approximately 6,00,000 people) in Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Laxmipur, and Cox's Bazar.

As part of its ongoing recovery efforts, WFP will implement cash-for-work programmes to help communities rebuild, said the release.

Around 90,000 households will participate in restoring essential infrastructure and agricultural land damaged by the floods, with one able-bodied member from each family earning Tk 500 per day for 15 days of work.

Additionally, 15,000 vulnerable households without able-bodied members will engage in income-generating activities tailored to their needs.

"As the floodwaters recede, families are returning home, but many have lost everything. While markets are reopening, people still need support to access food," said Dom Scalpelli, country director for WFP Bangladesh.

"WFP's response is focused on helping them transition back to normalcy, while also offering livelihood opportunities to build stronger and more resilient communities," he added.