WFP, dept of women affairs sign MoU

Most Viewed

The World Food Programme (WFP), and the Department of Women Affairs under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs on October 26 signed a memorandum of understanding for more inclusive, nutrition-sensitive, and shock-responsive social protection programmes by 2026.

The MoU was signed at the DWA Headquarters in Dhaka by Farida Parveen, director general of DWA; and Dom Scalpelli, resident representative and country director of WFP, said a press release.

The MoU was signed to support the national institutions to strengthen their capacity to design and implement inclusive nutrition- and gender-sensitive and shock-responsive social protection programmes, said a press release.

