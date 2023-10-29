WFP, dept of women affairs sign MoU

The World Food Programme (WFP), and the Department of Women Affairs under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs on October 26 signed a memorandum of understanding for more inclusive, nutrition-sensitive, and shock-responsive social protection programmes by 2026.

The MoU was signed at the DWA Headquarters in Dhaka by Farida Parveen, director general of DWA; and Dom Scalpelli, resident representative and country director of WFP, said a press release.

The MoU was signed to support the national institutions to strengthen their capacity to design and implement inclusive nutrition- and gender-sensitive and shock-responsive social protection programmes, said a press release.