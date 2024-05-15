‘We’ve nothing to say on this’

Fakhrul says economy in ‘terrible state’

BNP has nothing to say about US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu's visit to Dhaka, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday.

"We have nothing to say on this matter. The people of Bangladesh will restore democratic rights by relying on their own strength," he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

The country's people do not rely on external forces to restore democratic rights, he said, adding, "The movement we are carrying on to restore democracy is driven by people's power."

Fakhrul criticised the government, claiming the country's economic condition is in a "terrible state."

"We have had some preliminary discussions today (yesterday) on what kind of actions can be taken for the ongoing movement and how the goal can be achieved," he said.

The youth and students can play the biggest role in any change, he added.