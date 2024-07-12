‘We’ve been surviving on just puffed rice’

Flood-hit people grapple with food, water crisis in Jamalpur

The flood victims in Jamalpur's shoal areas are passing days amid an acute crisis of food and drinking water.

Also, they are having a hard time feeding their domestic animals due to shortage of fodder.

Visiting different shoal areas in Islampur, Sarishabari and Dewanganj upazilas of the district, this correspondent saw flood-affected people have left their homes and taken shelter in any possible higher grounds, including railway station, school buildings, bridges and union parishad premises, with their family members and cattle.

Vast stretches of residential and arable lands, roads, markets, fish enclosures and educational institutions have been inundated.

Many of them have been living on dry food for several days without having received any relief.

The flood has so far affected 2,03,028 people of 32 unions and one municipality in the district, according to sources at the Relief and Rehabilitation Department in Jamalpur.

Also, around 1,000 residents in five upazilas of the district lost their homes to erosion of Jamuna and Brahmaputra rivers.

"We have been surviving on just puffed rice...," said Moynal Ali of Islampur upazila.

Echoing him, Momana Begum of Dewenganj upazila urged the government to provide the victims with food and fodder.

"I have decided to sell four of my cows as I cannot feed them in this situation," said Badsha Miah of Sarishabari upazila.

Shafiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Jamalpur, said 500 tonnes of rice, Tk 10 lakh cash relief and 4,500 packets of dry food have been allocated for the flood victims in the district, of which 480 tonnes of rice, Tk 6 lakh in cash and 4,050 packets of dry food have already been distributed.

"The UNOs of the flood-affected upazilas have been distributing the relief. If necessary, we will distribute more food among the victims," the DC added.

Rafiqul Islam, executive engineer of BWDB in Jamalpur, said they have taken temporary emergency measures to ensure safety of the residents in riverbank areas.