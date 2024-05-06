Western hypocrisy evident in their politics, media

Speakers tell event on press freedom

The West champions terms like freedom of the press, freedom of expression, and human rights, but does not adhere to them themselves, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

They said this while joining a panel discussion titled, "Western Hypocrisy on Press Freedom", organised by Drik Gallery.

The event was moderated by acclaimed photographer Shahidul Alam.

Zahed Ur Rahman, a writer and political analyst, said,"The Western media reports based on their interests, geopolitical, political, and cognitive bias," he said.

"They even refrain from using the word genocide. Due to such mainstream media roles, people are seeking alternatives by creating their own social media channels."

Nurul Kabir, editor of New Age, drew parallels between how Pakistani people labelled freedom fighters during Bangladesh's Liberation War and how Western media now labels those fighting for sovereignty and independence.

"What Israel is doing is not war; it is aggression," he emphasised.

The Western media reports based on their interests, geopolitical, political, and cognitive bias. — Zahed Ur Rahman Political Analyst

He explained the Western media's hypocrisy, saying, "To understand it, we must grasp their politics. They create narratives to justify their actions and normalise them to the public."

He described Israel's actions in Gaza as a form of settler colonialism supported by powers such as the US and UK, adding, "The conflict in Gaza was engineered by major powers to legitimise their authority."

He highlighted the widespread protests against Israeli atrocities in Gaza, comparing them to the anti-Vietnam War protests, noting, "This has instilled hope."

Former Dhaka University Professor Meghna Guhathakurta, now executive director at Research Initiatives Bangladesh, commented on the parochialism entrenched in Western media.

"We see it in their channels, and this parochialism breeds hypocrisy. Understanding their parochialism helps us comprehend their hypocrisy," she remarked.

A photo exhibition showcasing journalists who were killed while covering Israeli brutalities in Gaza is currently underway at the Gallery. It is open to all from 3:00pm to 8:00pm until May 11.