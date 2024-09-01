We’re working to bring about inclusive society

Student coordinators say at meeting with Editors’ Council

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is working to build an inclusive society in Bangladesh, said Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam.

He made the comment during a views exchange meeting between the Editors' Council and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) at The Daily Star Centre on August 29.

The Liaison Committee of the ADSM and representatives of its coordination committee attended the meeting, according to a press statement issued by the Editors' Council yesterday.

During the discussion, Nahid, in the meeting, detailed how the movement was named and carried out.

He said the students, who took part in the movement, are now working to build an inclusive Bangladesh.

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud, another leader of ADSM, lauded the role of the print media during the "tough days" of the student movement when the television stations were "not broadcasting correct information".

"It was the print media that we could rely on," he said.

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant and ADSM Liaison Committee Coordinator Mahfuj Alam said the mass upsurge was a combined effort.

He said people's aspirations had been crushed since the political arrangement reached in 1990 collapsed on January 11, 2007 -- the episode known as 1/11 in Bangladesh's politics.

People from all spheres of the society took part in the movement against the fascist regime, he added.

Pointing to the diversity in Bangladesh's population, he said the malpractice of bringing these diversified people into one political sphere led to fascism.

"Now, the focus of the discussion is how to make space for all people in the new Bangladesh," he said.

Urging all to find out how Bangladeshi nationalism gave birth to fascism, he opined that the country has to go through a "civilisational transformation".

"The fascist system is still present," he said, stressing the need for a new political arrangement.

Editors' Council President Mahfuz Anam said it is important for the interim government to demonstrate its efficiency.

"At the same time, the new nation's vision should be made clear. There needs to be a strong connection between the government and the people. Mass media can play the role of a bridge here," he said.

Highlighting the importance of free and independent media, Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, assured the student leaders that the media also want to take part in the reforms and contribute to the new nation-building process.

He also urged the authorities to withdraw all cases on false charges aimed at harassing people.

"The Editors' Council wants to be a part of the country's transformational journey," he added.

ADSM Liaison Committee's Nasir Abdullah, Akram Hossain, Bhuiyan Asaduzzaman, Mamun Abdullahi, and Ariful Islam Adeeb, and ADSM coordinators Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah were present at the discussion. Samanta Sharmeen from the Nagorik Committee was also present.

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Daily Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain, New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Dhaka Tribune Editor Zafar Sobhan, The Sangbad Editor Altamash Kabir, its Executive Editor Shahriar Karim, Desh Rupantor Editor Mustafa Mamun, Naya Diganta Editor Alamgir Mohiuddin, Samakal Editor Alamgir Hossain, Protidiner Bangladesh Editor Mustafiz Shafi, The Financial Express Editor Shamsul Huq Zahid also spoke at the event moderated by Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud, general secretary of the Editors' Council.