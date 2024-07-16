‘We’re being deprived of justice’

Says Prof Yunus after court hearing

Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said it appears that there is an attempt to hurriedly conclude the trial of the case he and 13 others are accused in and that they were being deprived of justice.

"We are not getting justice; the people of the country understand what is in the background. Anyone present in the court will feel that there is an attempt to finish the trial process hurriedly," he said.

Prof Yunus made the remarks while talking to journalists on a Dhaka court premises after attending a hearing in a case filed over misappropriation of about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' profit participation fund.

Yesterday was scheduled for recording statements of witnesses, but Judge Md Robiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 set August 5 for the next hearing, following a defence petition, said Belal Hossain, bench assistant of the court.

"These things [the allegations against him] have no basis. This is a case without basis," said the Nobel laureate.

"I am a victim of something, that is clear. It is revenge, violence, hatred all together," he said.

"It was a good thing we were not put inside that cage [in the dock] today [Monday]. I will keep talking about the cage because it is a huge insult to the nation. We should not tolerate this humiliation. I appeal to the judiciary to remove these cages as soon as possible. We want to get rid of its use," he continued.

"It is an insult to humanity. Why will people be kept in cages like animals? It is not a matter of judgement … just an insult. It is an insult to the entire nation," added Prof Yunus.

Yesterday, he, along with his lawyers, appeared before the court around 11:00am.

On February 1, investigation officer Gulshan Anwar Prodhan, a deputy director of the ACC, placed the charge sheet before the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka.

The 13 other accused are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam; directors Ashraful Hassan; Naznin Sultana; Parvin Mahmud; M Shahjahan; Nurjahan Begum; and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee; Sramik-Karmachari Union President Kamruzzaman; General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan and its representative Mainul Islam; Jatiya Workers Federation Office Secretary Kamrul Hasan; and lawyers Zafrul Hasan Sharif and Yusuf Ali.

All 14 accused, including Prof Yunus, are on bail.

On May 30 last year, Gulshan filed the case with the ACC's integrated district office in Dhaka.