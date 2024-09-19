‘We’ll face the same fate if we act like AL’

Fakhrul warns BNP ranks

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday warned party members against adopting tactics similar to those of the Awami League, saying that they would face the same consequences as AL did.

"Today, we are breathing free air, but it will remain free only as long as we can protect it. If we start behaving like the Awami League, we will face the same fate," Fakhrul said at a public meeting held at Eidgah ground in Haripur upazila, Thakurgaon.

He urged party members to strengthen their presence among the public, stressing that their future success depends on gaining people's support.

Fakhrul accused the AL government of orchestrating violence against BNP and Jamaat activists, alleging that "the fascist Hasina government" was responsible for the deaths of 2,000 people.

"Don't let the victory go to waste. Let's not lose the opportunity to heal the country and make it better," he added.

"We have suffered for almost 16 years under Sheikh Hasina's regime, facing repression and imprisonment for our political beliefs. That era is ending," he said.

Fakhrul emphasised the responsibility to protect religious minorities, particularly ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja.

"The people of Hindu religion are our responsibility. Let no harm come to them during their worship," he added.

Regarding electoral reforms, he said, "The voting system needs to be fixed so that everyone can vote and elect representatives of their own. We should give time to the interim government."

Regarding India, Fakhrul said, "We want to maintain good relations with our neighbours, but if there is injustice or oppression against us, we will protest."