‘We’ll bury Mujibism’

Vows Nahid

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam yesterday said they would bury "Mujibism" in the country to build a truly democratic Bangladesh.

He was speaking at the Poura Park in Gopalganj town, where the stage set up for an NCP rally had earlier been vandalised by leaders and workers of the Awami league, whose activities have recently been banned by the government.

Vowing a swift response to "Mujibists" who obstructed their scheduled programme, Nahid said that during last year's mass uprising, people had no option but to fight.

"We won that fight. Today, we have been obstructed again. Now we will write the end of Mujibism, bury the 1972 constitution, and build a truly democratic Bangladesh. This is our vow."

He added: "In the name of the blood of the six July martyrs [who died on this day last year], we pledge that those aligned with Mujibism will never again dominate Bangladesh or Gopalganj."

He said people who support the uprising and the "New Bangladesh" should take responsibility so that Gopalganj does not become "a safe haven for the Mujibists".

"If the police and administration fail to protect us, we will have to take it upon ourselves. We will have to defend our people, uphold our district's dignity, and safeguard the future of Bangladesh, as we did during the uprising," he added.

Referring to the "March to Gopalganj" event, Nahid said the NCP came with a call for peace and nation-building, not conflict.

"We are here not to rename Gopalganj. We came here to pledge that the rights of this district's people will be protected in the new Bangladesh," he added.

Nahid said the "new Bangladesh" will not have any discrimination based on regional identity. "We will not tolerate any discrimination against Gopalganj regarding jobs. But we will not tolerate any criminals' den in Gopalganj either.

"Mujibists have tainted the legacy of the Liberation War and Gopalganj. We will restore Gopalganj's dignity."

During his speech, Nahid asked: "Who blocked us today? With what authority? How are the Mujibists still being sheltered in Gopalganj? And who is giving them protection?"

He then warned, "If justice is not delivered swiftly, we will return to Gopalganj and take responsibility ourselves to free the district from their grip."

Before the start of the NCP rally, a group of people smashed the sound systems and chairs and hurled crude bombs.

After the rally concluded, the site was ransacked again and set on fire. A fresh round of violence broke out in the Poura Park area, as a group belonging to the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League attempted to attack the vehicles carrying NCP leaders. This led to a chase and counter-chase between the attackers and law enforcers.