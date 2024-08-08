‘Well-being’ of people of Bangladesh India’s top concern

Hours before an interim government headed by Prof Mohammad Yunus takes oath, India today said it is too early to evaluate the situation in Bangladesh and the "interests and well-being" of the people of Bangladesh is New Delhi's primary concern.

Asked how India would look at the interim government in Bangladesh after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a regular weekly media briefing that "it is premature to comment on that. Let us wait and see. But let me emphasise that the interests and well-being of the people are foremost in our mind."

Jaiswal was repeatedly asked what stand India would take on the interim administration in Bangladesh and he made it a point to say every time that "as far as we are concerned, the expectations and the interests of the people of Bangladesh are on top of the mind of the government and the people of India."

Earlier today, the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy spoke to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed the developments in Bangladesh and West Asia.

"Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy today. Discussed the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia," Jaishankar said in a post on his official X, formerly Twitter.

Asked at the media briefing if the issue of Hasina's possible asylum in the UK figured during the conversation between Jaishankar and Lammy, Jaiswal said "I don't have any information on that."

Responding to a question about Hasina's plan and whether she would continue to stay in India or seek asylum in any other country, he said "We do not have any update on that. It is for her (Hasina) to take forward her plan."

Asked about the attacks on the minorities, their properties and temples in Bangladesh in the last few days, Jaiswal said India has noted how individuals and groups under different banners have come out to protect the minorities and their set-ups.

However, he said, "It is the responsibility of every government to ensure proper law and order and take care of its people. The restoration of law and order as early as possible is in the interests of both the people of Bangladesh and the region at large."

To another question about the safety of Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh in the wake of the recent developments in that country, Jaiswal said India has taken up the matter with the Bangladesh authorities.

Asked when the Indian visa centres in Bangladesh can resume operations, the MEA spokesman said due to the current situation India's mission in Dhaka could not function normally for the last few days.

Once normalcy returns, we hope our missions, not only in Dhaka but in other places of Bangladesh, will be able to function normally again, he added.

He said India is in talks with Bangladesh authorities about the safety and security of its high commission and assistant high commissions so that they can discharge their work.

Asked about the circumstances of Hasina's coming to India, Jaiswal pointed to Jaishankar's statement on the issue in parliament a couple of days ago and said approval was given for her journey to India at a "short notice."