With hopes for a new beginning, the country celebrated Bangla New Year on Sunday. Artistes render songs at Ramna Batamul. Many took to the streets in the morning, dressed in red and white. Meanwhile, performers set the stage on fire following weeks of practice. The photos were taken on Pahela Baishakh at different areas of the capital, Chattogram city and Barishal Sadar.

Photo: Anisur Rahman, Prabir Das,

Titu Das, Rajib Raihan