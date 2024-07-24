A welcome move

The public administration ministry yesterday published a circular in line with the Supreme Court verdict on the quota system in government jobs. Following the circular, The Daily Star’s Baharam Khan spoke to experts who expressed hope that the circular would bring about significant changes to the government recruitment process.

M Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan Former cabinet secretary

I think the issuance of the government circular on the reforms to the quota system is the right move for this moment as it will play a role in normalising the situation. However, I am in favour of quota for women. Not many countries in the world have quota for females in parliament, but we have reserve seats for women in our parliament. So, there can be quota for women in government jobs too considering that they belong to underprivileged group.

However, the government should take a decision based on evidence if it wants to reform the quota system again in future. That means the government should analyse relevant data such as the percentage of employable workforce among the population for whom the quota is intended and the percentage of employed people among them.

On the other hand, the apex court has established the fact that only the government has the authority to decide on quotas. So, there will be no confusion about it in the future.

Firoz Mia

Former additional secretary

The circular rightly reflects the Supreme Court judgment and is expected to bring about significant changes in the government recruitment process as it will reduce bureaucratic tangles drastically. However, the public administration ministry and some other relevant authorities have to clarify the new circular from time to time.

Government recruitment to grades are done under different laws and rules. This circular will not change those recruitment processes. That means, quota for female in primary school teachers' jobs and ward quota in Bangladesh Railway have not been changed by this circular. Those quotas are still in effect. However, the ministry of public administration can clarify these issues.

I think the government should consider quota for females. Women of our country are still underprivileged. So, I hope the government would keep quotas to bring them into the mainstream of our society. Under the previous quota system, there were some provisions like district- or upazila-level positions for which only candidates of that particular district or upazila could apply. The ministry should clarify if this system still exists.

In my opinion, the biggest achievement of the new quota system is a smooth and trouble-free recruitment process. The previous quota system had made the recruitment process a really complicated task.

Abul Kashem Md Mohiuddin

Secretary, IMED

We got an epoch-making decision on the quota system. This decision will eliminate complications in government recruitment. From now on, meritorious candidates will also get better opportunities in government jobs.

Those who are involved in the government recruitment process used to face a lot of difficulties in dealing with the quota system. Thanks to the new directive, most of those difficulties are now gone. It will help speed up the government recruitment process. On the other hand, meritorious candidates, who used to be deprived due to the previous quota system, will now have better opportunities to join the civil service. The new system will increase competition among the candidates.

Recruitment of primary schoolteachers and enforcement of ward quota for Bangladesh Railway are done under separate laws and rules. Those laws and rules cannot be nullified by a government circular. However, the government will decide, if necessary, whether the Supreme Court verdict on quota reform will also be applicable to those.