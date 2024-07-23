Welcome back, dear readers

We express our profound sorrow at the loss of so many lives during the past few days while the quota reform movement was going on across the country. We are also shocked by the mindless destruction of public property in Dhaka and other districts carried out by non-student elements. We apologise for the inconveniences caused to our valued readers due to internet disruption in the last 5 days. We hope to resume our regular online operations as soon as the internet services are fully restored.

-Editor