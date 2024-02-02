Wedding cheers give way to funeral gloom

Groom, his brother die in bike crash hours after Gaye Holud

A family's wedding festivities have ended in tragedy as the groom and his brother died in a road accident about an hour after his 'Gaye Holud' programme.

Saiful Islam, 27, the groom, and his elder brother Monirul Islam, 32, died in the early hours of yesterday when a soil-laden truck hit their motorcycle on the Dhaka-Khulna highway's Nobuosimuddinpara area under Rajbari's Goalanda upazila.

Both of them fell off the motorbike.

Monirul died on the spot, while a critically injured Saiful, who used to work on a project for the Department of Youth Development in Rajbari, was taken to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

"The accident has destroyed our family. My brother was supposed to wear the groom's attire tomorrow [Friday] -- his body is now wrapped in a shroud," said their grief-stricken brother Shamiul, whose own wedding was supposed to take place yesterday.

Shamiul and Saiful's 'Gaye Holud' programmes were held jointly on Wednesday evening at the yard of their family home in Khankanapur village under Rajbari sadar upazila.

Twelve hours later, two coffins lay beside the stage.

After the festivities had ended, Saiful went to receive Monirul, who was heading home from his workstation in Gazipur to attend his brothers' weddings, at the Daulatdia ferry terminal.

When the brothers reached the Nobuosimuddinpara Government Primary School area, the truck hit them.

On information, police rushed to the spot, but the truck driver and helper fled the scene.

Police are taking the necessary legal action on this matter, said M Al Mahmood, sub-inspector of Goalanda's Alladipur Highway Police Station.