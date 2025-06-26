Weakening executive branch won't strengthen democratic framework: Salahuddin

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said weakening the executive branch will not help strengthen the state's democratic framework.

"Right now, there seems to be a tendency within the efforts of the Reform Commission and the National Consensus Commission to regulate the executive branch as much as possible. Yes, the executive branch has acted authoritatively in the past, but that doesn't mean we can abolish it, nor weaken it," he said.

He made these remarks this afternoon at a discussion held at the Jatiya Press Club marking the anniversary of Nagorik Oikya.

"For the same reason, we cannot abolish the legislature, nor can we weaken it," he added.

Pointing out that the executive, judiciary, and legislature must be allowed to function properly, he said, "There must be a complete balance of power. And what we refer to in legal terms as the 'separation of powers' at its core is about establishing harmonious cooperation among all organs of the state. In this structure, no organ can exercise undue control over another. One cannot interfere with the other. Each acts as a balancing force, as a guardian of the other."

"We must strive for checks and balances and harmonious cooperation. To build a cordial relationship and ensure safeguards, each organ must be empowered accordingly," he added.

The BNP leader said all democratic and constitutional institutions must be built on strong foundations, so they can operate independently within their jurisdictions, ensuring authoritarianism never rises again.

"We are gradually moving in that direction. We've introduced reforms to Article 70, and there is broad consensus on that. We've also proposed that during the presidential election, MPs from both sides cast their votes freely through a secret ballot, that will be another revolution."

"And we have proposed a 10-year limit on the prime minister's tenure, isn't that a major achievement for us? But if we continue to legally and constitutionally restrict the executive in every instance, it will become weak. As a result, the state will be ungovernable, and the government will not be able to function properly."

Salahuddin said that the BNP seeks reforms through which no institution's powers are undermined, and through which a strong democratic structure is built, leading to economic liberation for the nation and its people.

Addressing journalists, he said, "Remember, do not serve the employer, serve your conscience."

"In a country where press freedom is 100 percent, democracy is also 100 percent -- that is what we must believe," he said.

Addressing journalists again, he added, "You bear a much greater responsibility in nation-building. You must continue the tireless struggle, through your pens, to establish a strong democratic framework and state for the future."

The BNP leader urged that press freedom be ensured independently.

"Whatever steps are required -- by the government, political parties, and all stakeholders -- there must be cooperation on this front."

Salahuddin said the BNP had fought for 17 years to restore the caretaker government system.

"That system must remain in place during elections to ensure a transparent and impartial electoral process."

"If elections are held under a caretaker government and conducted by a truly independent Election Commission, it will prevent the rise of authoritarianism," he added.