Weak govts more likely to cave in to unjust global pressure

Says Wahiduddin Mahmud

It'll be a major challenge for the least developed countries like Bangladesh not to extend any unjust and illegal benefits to multinational conglomerates or foreign forces due to the changing geopolitics and geoeconomics, Wahiduddin Mahmud said yesterday.

Rather, the noted economist added, it will be much easier for the governments to maintain a balance between their political interests and the foreign economies' interests,as much as they are backed by the people's mandate.

"Geopolitics and geoeconomics are two sides of the same coin … LDCs have become victims of geopolitical adversaries," observed Mahmud, a former economics professor of Dhaka University.

However, he said, these countries have both opportunities and risks here.

A former adviser to caretaker government, Mahmud was speaking at a session called "Evolving global order and geoeconomics: implications for less developed countries" at the annual BIDS conference on development held in Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka.

"For example, the two Asian giants, China and India, which are adversaries to each other, compete to promote their economic interests in neighbouring Bangladesh and in some other South Asian countries, thus putting Bangladesh in a difficult balancing position," he continued.

He further said the more a government has legitimacy in the eye of its own people through popular mandate, the higher its capacity will be to achieve an alignment of the country's interest with those of the ruling regime itself.

"Concomitantly, an authoritarian and repressive regime will feel more constrained to do so. Such a politically weak government is also more likely to succumb to the pressures of foreign governments and the multinational companies backed by them to accept exploitative economic deals."

It is not easy for such a country to diversify either its export bundle or the destination of export. Bangladesh typically exemplifies this contrast in trade relationships with the industrialised West vis-à-vis that with China.

While China is the largest source of its imports (neighbouring India being the second), its exports predominantly consist of readymade garments mainly produced for the markets in the industrialised West.

"Navigating external economic policies in an increasingly complex global order will not be easy for the LDCs," Mahmud said.

A major challenge is how to conduct economic diplomacy so as to have an appropriate balance between the industrialised West and the emerging China bloc, which now includes Russia as well. The rise of regional powers further complicates the scenario.

"The challenge for the LDCs is how to align the political interests of their ruling regimes with upholding these global humanitarian values and also with a strategy of securing maximum global economic benefits for the country.

"The second challenge is with the quality of economic management and performance."

Once a developing country is able to raise the efficiency of its industries across both export-oriented and import-substituting ones, it can afford to go for trade agreements with reciprocal tariff concessions rather than seeking one-sided trade preferences.

"Vietnam, for example, has forged numerous bilateral trade and investment protection agreements with numerous countries including Japan, UK, EU, and most recently, the US," the economist explained.

"The western powers, particularly the US, could ignore the human rights issues of communist Vietnam since they were not offering any non-reciprocal trade preferences and also because of the geopolitical strategy of neutralising the deep trade relations of Vietnam with China."

Moreover, he added, the recently signed US-Vietnam partnership agreement will allow Vietnam to access technologies related to AI, microchips and semiconductors, in which countries like Malayasia and India are also interested.

"These are all important lessons, particularly for Bangladesh, which is poised to graduate from the LDC status and, in a few years' time, will no more be able to claim trade preferences on the basis of such a status."