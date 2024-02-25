We will take steps against dishonest syndicates

Says Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said the government will take all necessary steps against the dishonest syndicates to keep the market stable.

"In the election manifesto, we mentioned that the price of essential commodities should be within the purchasing capacity of the people. That is our priority. We have been working on that since the beginning," he said.

He said 50,000 tonnes of onions are coming to the country from India. Some onions will enter the market before Ramadan, he said, adding that the market is fairly stable now.

The foreign minister made the remarks while responding to reporters' questions after attending a function in Dhaka.

The minister said that the unscrupulous market syndicate increases prices of essentials on various pretexts.

"We have seen the recovery of 150,000 eggs from a cold storage. Onion crisis was created in the past. Again, when onions were imported from abroad, rotten onions stored in the storage had to be thrown away. Our government will take all measures against such syndicates," said the senior AL leader.

Hasan said it is also true that those who want to bring down the government are also associated with this syndicate.

"But as you can see, the market is fairly stable. Not only the wholesalers, but also the retailers tend to make a little more profit," he said, adding that they have asked people to be aware of it.

Asked about BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan's claim that the current government will be changed, the foreign minister said the government will definitely change after five years.