We will map wetlands for conservation

Says Saber

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said the government will map the country's wetlands within the next year to conserve them.

"An inventory will also be conducted for the proper use of water resources," said the minister while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar organised by Forest Department marking World Wetlands Day.

He also emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to determine the best course of action for the sustainable use of natural resources.

Wetlands play an important role in protecting biodiversity, controlling climate, controlling floods, and providing livelihoods, he said, adding that the government has taken various steps to protect wetlands. The minister also called upon everyone to help in the endeavour.

Secretary of the ministry Farhina Ahmed and Director General of Department of Environment Abdul Hamid were present as special guests, while Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury, chief conservator of forests, was in the chair.