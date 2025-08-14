We will hand over power to people thru free, fair polls

Says Yunus

The interim government is working hard to hold a free, fair, and transparent election in February next year so that power is handed over to the people, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said.

"Our government is focused on ensuring peace and stability. We are committed to strengthening democracy and giving power back to its rightful owner -- the people," he said on the last day of his three-day visit to Malaysia.

The chief adviser was addressing a special convocation ceremony of University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) yesterday, where he was conferred an honorary doctorate in recognition of his contribution in promoting social business.

On Tuesday, he held a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, attended a business forum, and held meetings with other ministers to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation. He returned home last night.

Regarding last year's uprising in Bangladesh, he said people stood up bravely against a fascist regime and hundreds have sacrificed their lives for a better future where everyone can live with dignity, free from intimidation, discrimination, and injustice.

"Today, we are working to build a new Bangladesh, where governance will be just, the economy will include everyone, and each person will have a fair chance to be successful," the chief adviser said.

He said reforms are the top priority of the interim government.

"To build a stronger and resilient Bangladesh, we need big changes in our economy. This includes supporting entrepreneurs, investing more in education and technology, and working closely with our international and regional partners," Prof Yunus said.

He said people are not poor because they lack talent or dreams, but because the system has never given them a fair chance.

"Our financial system is built to serve the rich, not the poor," said the chief adviser, detailing his Three Zeros theory. The theory envisions a better world without poverty, where everyone has meaningful work and the environment is protected.

"But right now, we stand at a crossroads. The world is facing many serious challenges -- climate change, inequality, conflicts, and economic uncertainty.

"That's why we need a new way forward. A way that focuses on social business, sustainability, and putting people before profit."

Prof Yunus said one of the biggest dangers today is that wealth is becoming more and more concentrated in the hands of a few that creates discrimination and injustice.

"What we need is an inclusive economy, where wealth is shared fairly, and where every person has the chance to live with dignity and purpose."

Mentioning a strong friendship with Malaysia, he said as Bangladesh steps into a new era, the country wants to deepen cooperation with Malaysia and to explore new areas like the semiconductor industry, halal economy, renewable energy, and entrepreneurship and together build a future that is prosperous, innovative, resilient, and inclusive.

Graduate Plus Visa

Malaysia is likely to introduce Graduate Plus visas for Bangladeshi students studying in the country, enabling thousands to access high-skilled jobs in its expanding economy, according to a statement of the Chief Adviser's press wing.

The chief adviser raised the matter during a meeting with Malaysian Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir at UKM in Kuala Lumpur.

"We had productive discussions with the minister. In principle, he has agreed to issue Graduate Pass visas to Bangladeshi students in Malaysia. However, both sides need to complete certain formalities before the policy can take effect," said Prof Asif Nazrul, expatriates' welfare and overseas employment adviser.

Currently, about 10,000 Bangladeshis are enrolled at Malaysian universities. While students from other countries enjoy access to Malaysia's job market, this privilege has so far been unavailable to Bangladeshi students.

Prof Yunus also met the King of Negeri Sembilan, Muhriz ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, and gifted him the graffiti book, "Art of Triumph", in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Sir Jeffrey Cheah, founder and chairman of Sunway Group; Syed Mokhtar Al Bukhary, a Malaysian business tycoon and owner of the country's national car company, Proton; and Jerald Joseph, chairperson of Forum Asia, called on the chief adviser.

Earlier on Wednesday, Malaysian Education Minister Fadhlina binti Sidek met Prof Yunus at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur and discussed ways to enhance educational cooperation, including expanding scholarships for Bangladeshi students at Malaysian universities and colleges.

Prof Yunus stressed the importance of broadening student and faculty exchange programmes and sought formal recognition of Bangladeshi degrees by Malaysian authorities and higher education institutions.

Meanwhile, Khalilur Rahman, national security adviser and high representative on the Rohingya issue, yesterday met ASEAN Chair's Special Envoy on Myanmar, Othman Hashim, at the latter's office, according to the statement of CA's press wing.

They discussed recent developments in Myanmar, voicing serious concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Rakhine, and the decline in international financial support for Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.

They agreed to work closely towards an expeditious and sustainable resolution of the Rohingya crisis.