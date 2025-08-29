‘We will ensure healthy politics on DU campus’

VP candidate Sheikh Tasnim Afroz tells Star

Sheikh Tasnim Afroz (Emi), vice-president (VP) candidate of the "Protirodh Porshod" panel in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) elections, has pledged to resolve the accommodation crisis for female students and to ensure healthy political practices on campus if elected.

Speaking to The Daily Star, the VP candidate backed by the Left Democratic Students' Alliance said, "All of my panel members, including myself, have a long history of fight and struggle. Our position is clear, and we have no hidden agenda. We don't seek to depoliticise the campus while holding posts in political parties, nor do we want to deprive others of political rights. Everyone should have the right to do politics with dignity, and we've long been fighting for that.

"Sometimes we won, sometimes we lost, but we never gave up. I believe, by electing us, students will join in this ongoing struggle."

If elected, Emi said her top priority would be addressing the inadequate number of seats at residential halls. "Though half of Dhaka University's students are female, the number of halls for them is less than half of those for male students. Many female students come from remote areas without relatives in Dhaka. I'll ensure the administration acts swiftly to resolve their accommodation crisis."

She also vowed to break the deadlock around the Ducsu polls to ensure annual elections and to promote a peaceful campus environment free from violence. "The quality of accommodation, food, and education here is disappointing. Our global ranking is not up to the mark. These are issues I will also work on."

On teacher politics, Emi remarked, "While much is said about student politics, no one talks about teacher politics. Administrative positions often go to those with political identities, and they go on to implement party agendas. Students remain neglected regardless of who is in power. Recruitment and postings must be freed from party influence. Teachers should also be evaluated, with students' confidentiality ensured, and clear measures must be outlined for consistently poor performance."

She stressed that party subservience in student or teacher politics was unwanted. "Whatever politics happens here must be university-centric.. We also want to ensure proper grooming and skill development for students from their very first day."

On the election environment, the former VP of Shamsunnahar Hall Union criticised the administration for announcing army deployment without consulting students. "I think this is insulting. We're neither thieves nor criminals. There is no need for the military during the Ducsu elections."

Expressing optimism about a win, Emi added, "We've long struggled for the rights of all students, including female and indigenous students. We value diversity. For these reasons, I believe students will choose us."