‘We will buy ten Airbus planes when economy permits’

Foreign minister says Yunus case won’t impact foreign investment

Bangladesh will buy 10 planes from European company Airbus when the country's economy permits, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said yesterday.

He made the comment after attending separate meetings with French and German ambassadors Marie Masdupuy and Achim Troster respectively at his ministry office.

French President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Bangladesh in September last year, had said, "I thank you for your trust in the European aerospace industry. This commitment for 10 Airbus A350 is important."

Sources said officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Airbus are conducting economic feasibility of buying Airbus planes as Bangladesh now has planes mostly from US company Boeing.

Biman currently has 16 Boeing plans in its fleet of 21 aircraft.

Also, question has been raised as to how Bangladesh can buy more planes amid a shortage of foreign currency, which is already hampering imports.

The foreign minister's comment made it clear that the purchase will be made when the economy permits.

Asked, he also said the final decision to make the purchase remains with the ministry concerned.

Hasan Mahmud also said he discussed buying the second Bangabandhu Satellite from France, on which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during French President Macron's visit last year.

The final agreement will be signed soon as it is a priority, the minister also said.

Earlier, the French and German envoys handed over congratulatory letters of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron respectively to Hasan Mahmud.

Marie Masdupuy told reporters that France wants to start a new programme for exchanging young teachers and students with Bangladesh, adding that both countries have agreed to work together for a sustainable solution to Rohingya crisis.

'YUNUS CASE WON'T IMPACT INVESTMENTS'

In response to a query, Hasan Mahmud said statements "backed by lobbyists" on Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus would not adversely impact the country's inflow of foreign investment.

"Look, there are several lobbyist firms engaged behind some people who are talking on the Dr Yunus issue. Investment will not be impacted if a statement is backed by lobbyists," he said.