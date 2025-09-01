We will balance politics and education

VP candidate Shadik Kayem tells Star

Abu Shadik Kayem, vice-president (VP) candidate from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel in the upcoming Ducsu election, says he wants to transform Dhaka University from what he calls a "political institution" into an academic one by bringing a balance between education and politics.

"Dhaka University has been turned into a political institute through excessive politicisation. But that does not mean I want depoliticisation. Politics is necessary, but it must coexist with education," Kayem, also the central publication secretary of Shibir, told The Daily Star in an interview.

He said the Shibir-nominated panel "Oikyaboddho Shikkharthi Jote" is designed to be inclusive. "We have Chakma students, physically challenged students, hijabi and non-hijabi female students, national-level athletes, cultural activists, writers, and researchers," he said, adding that candidates were nominated based on their skills and portfolios.

Inspired by the spontaneous response of students, especially female students, Kayem said, "Just as the July uprising stood for unity, our panel seeks to send an inclusive message for building a new Bangladesh."

He insisted his identity as a student activist was greater than his political affiliation. "During the July movement, I worked alongside many other organisations -- right, left, and centrist. My primary identity is that I am a DU student and an activist of July."

The VP candidate also outlined plans to strengthen academia, which include merit- and research-based teacher recruitment and promotion, teacher evaluation, higher research budgets, modernisation of libraries and labs, reopening the e-library, scholarships, building new halls, improving food and healthcare facilities, prioritising security for women on campus, and forming an effective sexual harassment prevention cell. "If a proper academic environment is ensured, other problems will gradually disappear."

On hall-based politics, Kayem argued that students no longer wanted organisation- or committee-based politics and suggested that students' opinions on this matter could be sought through surveys. "Since only 10-15 percent of students are actively political, imposing politics against the majority's will would harm their interests. The solution lies not in depoliticisation or single-party dominance but in consensus."

Expressed concern about the election atmosphere, he said, "I'm hopeful of students' participation, but the unprofessional behaviour of the administration and election commission is worrying. There are allegations that the commission, proctor, and provosts are helping execute the agenda of a certain party. The whole nation is invested in the Ducsu election. If teachers act professionally and ensure a free, fair, and credible election, it could set a lasting example of democracy for the country."

Addressing attempts by opponents to question Shibir's position on the 1971 Liberation War, he called them "irrelevant and divisive". "1971 is our existence. The martyrs are the greatest sons of this land. We've never compromised on independence, sovereignty, or territorial integrity. In crucial moments like the July uprising, we proved our stance. So questioning us over 1971 is simply divisive."

Kayem went on to say that he did not believe other candidates were his rivals. "We are comrades-in-arms, all working to build a new Bangladesh, beginning with Dhaka University."

Regarding campaign expenses, he said his panel was operating within its means. "We are campaigning with our own capacity and with support from alumni, as per Shibir's constitution."

Finally, Kayem urged voters to seize the moment. "In the past 100 years, we collectively failed to build the expected academic environment of our university. After the July uprising, we now have a historic opportunity. It's time to choose the right leadership, transform Dhaka University into an academic institution, and build the dream campus."