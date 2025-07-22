‘We were ready to go home’

Survivors, parents recount horror as jet crashes into school

Barely 300 metres from Milestone School and College, Sharif Ul Anwar Sazzan was waiting for his son Srijon Sattik, a sixth grader, to come out so they could return home for lunch.

"My daughter and I were waiting when we saw what looked like a ball of fire in one of the school buildings."

Tragedy struck yesterday afternoon when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 training jet crashed into the ground floor of a two-storey building on the school campus.

As of 11:40pm, 22 people, including the pilot and several students, were reported dead. Around 170 were injured, and many remained missing.

The campus in the capital's Diabari has 11 buildings and serves around 6,000 students. It also has a separate residential facility.

The building that was hit housed classes three and four on the ground floor, with classes two and five, the principal's office, and a meeting room on the second. A private tuition session was also underway upstairs, said Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed Kamal, director general of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The crash occurred just as students were gathering their books to leave for the day. And thus, what was meant to be a "see you tomorrow" among friends became a final farewell.

"We came home… but my two children have gone silent. They haven't spoken since. I can tell they're traumatised," Sazzan said.

As news broke, fire service vehicles and ambulances rushed in. Families ran to the school, desperate to find their children.

"The jet crashed right in front of my eyes…," said Fahim Hossain, an 11th grader who saw it from another building.

Flames erupted within seconds, screams rang out, and students began running. Though rescue efforts started quickly, the fire had already spread.

A severely injured teacher, who was being taken to Lubana Hospital in Uttara, recalled, "The students were lining up to leave. Then we saw fire… It was completely unexpected. We weren't prepared."

As the flame spread fast, smoke clouded vision.

The teacher ran to the toilet, soaked a piece of cloth, and told students to cover their noses.

"I told them to stay low and cover their faces. But many of their clothes had already caught fire."

Burned on his face, ears and hands, he managed to escape with three students -- one severely injured, later taken to the burn unit at the Combined Military Hospital. "I wrapped him in my scarf and ran. I had nothing else to carry him with. I was in pain myself but stayed calm for the others."

The teacher added, "As soon as I saw a spark -- just a flash -- I knew something was wrong. But by the time we understood, it was too late. Many were trapped in smoke."

Another teacher, Purnima Das, was heading to the teachers' room when the fire started. Most students had left; the rest were waiting or in tuition. She helped some children in the washroom before being asked to run to safety.

Around 8:00pm, she posted on Facebook about the horrors she had gone through. "Just five minutes earlier, my students were smiling and full of life. Then I saw their burned, lifeless bodies.

"Their faces keep flashing before my eyes. The faces of my fellow teachers haunt me. I don't know who I will see again… or who I won't."

SM Mahin, an HSC second-year student, was on the seventh floor of an eight-storey building.

At 1:10pm, he had just started writing his English exam when the building trembled. Then came the screams. "We rushed downstairs. We helped as many as we could."

Eventually, Mahin collapsed from exhaustion and heat. He was taken to Uttara Adhunik Hospital.

Abdullah Al Fahad, an eighth-grade residential student, had been with two roommates in one of the nearby buildings.

"We suddenly heard a deafening bang. I looked out and saw a plane lodged in one of the buildings, fire everywhere. When I turned back, my two roommates had collapsed. There were about 20-25 people inside -- I don't know where they went."

Fahad ran out, away from the flames. He asked a stranger to call his uncle, Abu Taher, in Mirpur-1.

"When I heard what had happened, my heart started racing," said Abu Taher. "I rushed over and, fortunately, found my nephew alive. He had an injury on one hand. I'm taking him to the hospital."

But not every family was that lucky.

The campus, cordoned off for rescue operations, was lined with parents who were grieving, praying and searching.

Parul, a resident of Diabari, was one of them. Her daughter Nusrat Akhter, a third grader, had been missing since the crash. "Where is my daughter? They are not letting anyone in. Please help me find her. I want her back," she cried.

Third-grader Raisa Moni's mother waited the whole day, silently praying her child wouldn't become another statistic.

Eventually, Raisa's brother Jakir Hossain sent their exhausted mother home. "I went to Dhaka Medical, CMH, Uttara Adhunik, and four other hospitals. I can't find our Raisa," he said last night.

Sazzan, who brought both his children home, said, "Watching little burnt children come out of the building, hearing the screams -- it was unbearable … I brought mine home… but how many parents are still waiting? How many are watching their children suffer in hospitals? How many came back to homes with no children left to return?

"Will the state again escape accountability, hiding behind the excuse of an 'accident'?"