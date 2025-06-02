We were protesting peacefully, but police attacked us

Say female protesters from ‘Tathya Apa’ project; demand job regularisation and arrears

A scuffle broke out between police and a group of women protesters yesterday near Kakrail Mosque in Dhaka, as police dispersed them when they attempted to march towards the chief adviser’s residence. They have been demonstrating since May 28, demanding job regularisation and payment of pending salaries and allowances under the government’s “Tathya Apa” project. PHOTO: PALASH KHAN

Police yesterday dispersed a group of women protesters near Kakrail Mosque in Dhaka, as they attempted to march towards the chief adviser's residence, demanding job regularisation and payment of pending salaries and allowances under the government's "Tathya Apa" project.

The protesters, who had been on a hunger strike in front of the Jatiya Press Club since May 28, began marching towards the Jamuna around 11:00am yesterday.

Despite police resistance at the press club, they moved forward due to the absence of female officers. Around 12:30pm, they were intercepted again near Kakrail Mosque by police, including female personnel.

A scuffle broke out, followed by a brief baton charge, according to witnesses.

"We were protesting peacefully without blocking roads, but police attacked us. A dozen were injured, including a pregnant employee," claimed a protester, requesting anonymity.

"We endured storms for three days. When no one responded, we began marching to press our demands," she added.

After being blocked, the protesters staged a sit-in on the street.

Around 2:30pm, five representatives, including lead protester Sangita Sarkar, were taken to the chief adviser's residence to submit a memorandum.

"It was a farce," said another protester. "The van dropped them off, someone took the memo, and they were brought back. No official spoke with them."

As the sit-in continued, police brought in a prison van around 4:00pm and picked up at least 15 protesters. They were later released near the press club, where the demonstration resumed, said protesters.

Ramna Division's Deputy Commissioner Masud Alam denied the use of excessive force. "We picked up five to six protesters and released them near the press club," he said.

The demonstrators are demanding that all staff under the "Tathya Apa" project be absorbed into permanent government positions through post creation and transferred to the revenue sector. They also want withheld salaries and allowances paid without delay.

At a May 26 press briefing, project members urged the government to address employment disparities, extend the project's timeline, and investigate alleged corruption.

Most have worked in the second phase for over seven years, while others from the first phase have over 14 years of experience.

The project is one of the country's longest-running women's empowerment initiatives.

Following a human chain in front of the chief adviser's residence on August 18, 2024, the project was extended by one year. The planning adviser had promised new training and work plans, but none have been implemented in the last 10 months.

The second phase is set to expire in June 2025.

"There's money for the third phase. Why can't they just extend this one for another three to five years?" asked Sangita Sarkar, an information officer from Jhalakathi. "Most of us are graduates or postgraduates who dedicated our prime years to this project."

Monira Akter, an information service assistant from Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat, broke into tears as she said, "My father is gone; my mother raised me through hardship. If I lose this job, who will look after her?"

Mukta Akter from Cumilla's Meghna upazila said her husband has been battling cancer since 2022, and she now supports the family.

Ayesha Akter from Madhupur, Tangail, said without this job, she cannot provide for her nine-year-old son.

The project first began as a pilot in 2011 and was expanded in 2018 to 492 upazilas under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. Each upazila has one officer and two assistants recruited directly, with one office assistant hired through outsourcing.

Originally titled Tathya Apa: Empowerment of Women through ICT for Digital Bangladesh, it was renamed to Tathya Apa: Empowerment of Women through ICT Project (Phase II - Second Revised) in September 2024.

After the fall of the Awami League government, staff stopped receiving salaries from August 5. Payments resumed in January after protests, and the project was extended for one year until June 2025. Of the original 2,484 positions, around 1,968 remain filled, with many resigning amid pay uncertainty.

Protesters allege that the current government is reluctant to extend the project because of its ties with the previous administration. "But 2,000 women can't all be politically affiliated," one said. "We followed every official directive."

SM Nazimul Islam (joint secretary), deputy project director (admin and finance) of the Tathya Apa, told The Daily Star last night that he was not authoritsed to talk about the issue.

"Our project director went abroad to perform hajj. She is the one authorised to talk to the media," he added.