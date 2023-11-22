‘We want secure environment for our education’

Students, teachers urge at human chains

Holding posters and banners, students from several educational institutions formed human chains yesterday, demanding timely examinations and a safe learning environment. This photo was taken on Manik Mia Avenue. Photo: Star

Students and teachers from several educational institutions staged human chains throughout the capital yesterday, demanding timely examinations and a safe learning environment.

The students took to the streets around 11:00am, holding placards with slogans such as "We want to take exams on time", "We want to attend classes", and "We want a secure environment for education".

A student at Rajdhani High School in Manik Mia Avenue said, "Due to these weekly political programmes, our academic activities are constantly interrupted. Our parents are worried about our safety, so they hesitate to send us to school. But we want to attend classes and take exams peacefully."

Another student said, "We typically take exams at the end of the year, so we request that such disruptive political activities be avoided during this crucial period."

Md Tozammel Haque, headteacher of Rajdhani High School, said, "In the wake of blockades, hartals, and incidents of vandalism and arson, students are unable to come to school regularly. So, we are also unable to hold classes and exams on time."

Principal of Ispahani School and College Sadeka Begum said, "Such political programmes during exams were unexpected. So, our students and teachers took to the streets demanding a safe learning environment."

BNP and its allies have been holding hartals and blockades on all weekdays except Tuesday, since October 29.

Most institutions have been conducting exams during this turmoil. Some, like Viqarunnisa School and College and Willes Little Flower School and College held exams during weekends.

Keka Roy Chowdhury, principal of Viqrunnissa School and College told this newspaper, "We, along with the guardians, are worried about our students' future, amidst the political turmoil. We urge political parties to refrain from engaging in actions that hinder our students' education and country's future."